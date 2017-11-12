Initial work for establishment of industrial estate in Bahawalpur completed: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Minister for Professional Education, Engineer Balighur Rehman has said that initial work for the establishment of industrial estate over five hundred acres of land at Agha Pur in Bahawalpur has been completed.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said the ground-breaking ceremony of the industrial estate will be held in January next year, while the allotment process of plots will be started from February next year.

He told that four master plans have been proposed for establishment of industrial estate which will be easily approachable from N-5 National Highway.