Infrastructure projects backbone for growing economy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday said the infrastructure projects were the backbone of a

growing economy and essential for facilitating masses.

He was chairing a high-level meeting which reviewed the progress of

new Islamabad international airport project and its allied

infrastructure.

Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi informed that 95 per

cent work on the airport terminal building had been completed and

during March this year all civil works would be completed.

Thereafter, the facility would undergo extensive testing to

conform with the international standards and by July 2017, the

airport would be ready for operations, said a press release of the

PM Office media wing.

The Prime Minister was further apprised that the new airport

would have a capacity of handling 4,500 passengers at a time with 15

docking stations where two A-380 aircrafts would be able to dock

simultaneously.

The new airport would have state-of-the-art facilities

including cargo handling, safety and security, passenger facilitation

and parking, he was told.

As regards allied infrastructure for the new airport, Chairman

National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar updated that

the new airport was being provided main road access from both

Motorways M-1 and M-2 and also from main GT Road (N-5).

Moreover, it would also have access from Islamabad Metro which

would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 14 this year,

along with new Islamabad international airport.

The Prime Minister directed that no compromise should be made

on the quality work of these facilities, access roads and the Metro

bus link as it would be a sign of Pakistan’s progress in the eyes of

visiting foreigners.

The Prime Minister was also informed that work on the New

terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore would start

in March this year.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar

Aziz, Secretary to the PM and other senior officials.