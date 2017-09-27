Infrastructure in AJK being improved to attract domestic, foreign tourist: Haider

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir

(AJK), Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday said the present government

had taken steps to improve infrastructure for attracting domestic

and foreign tourists to this area in a proper manner.

“We are working on “Tourism Corridor” covering the distance

of 192 kilometer in AJK, for attracting tourists to this part of

the region, ” he said while talking to PTV.

The presentation regarding Tourism Corridor would be held

soon to implement the project in true spirit, he said.

A large number of domestic tourists was visiting different

areas of AJK to see the natural beauty, he said.

The credit goes to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

who discussed this plan for promoting the tourism in this area, he

said.

“We are working on different roads covering the distance of

512 kilometers to facilitate the travellers, ” he said.

To a question, Raja Farooq Haider said the focus was given

to Neelum valley, lake in the area of Mangla dam and installation

of chairlift in Muzaffarabad to see beauty of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir in a befitting manner.

An amount of nine billion rupees had been allocated to

improve the road infrastructure in AJK, he said.

A foreign country visit would be made to bring tourists to

AJK, he said.