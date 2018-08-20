Information Ministry to play proactive role in projecting positive image of Pakistan : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, while chairing a high level meeting here Monday said that the information ministry would have to play a proactive role in promoting and projecting positive image of Pakistan at international level.

He said that Pakistan was a repository of fascinating cultural heritage and promoting and preserving it was imperative to uphold the country’s national identity.

The information minister said that films and dramas were one of the greatest mediums to promote core values of any society and emphasized the need to gear up these important tools to create a feel good factor, besides promoting culture and rejuvenating the entertainment industry.

He also underscored the need to transform traditional mechanism of disseminating information and news on the PTV and expressed his resolve to make the corporation independent and depoliticized like the BBC.

Dilating upon the significance and vital role of Radio Pakistan in national development and promotion of culture, he stressed the need to upgrade and modernize the radio and proposed the idea of introducing an English Channel on Internet, particularly for international audience.

Fawad Chaudhry directed the organizations concerned and attached departments, particularly the PTV and PBC to make earnest efforts to generate revenue by improving their screen, programming and content. He also directed PTV Sports to promote other traditional and popular games of Pakistan including Kubaddi, Volleyball along with Cricket and the national game Hockey.

While talking to PTV on the occasion of oath taking ceremony of the Federal Cabinet, he said that public money would be protected and plunder of funds allocated for advertisements, done in the past, would be stopped forthwith.

He said that in the past funds allocated for advertisements were plundered mercilessly, but now that practice would be stopped immediately. He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, major revamping would be done in the ministry. He said that new wage board award was in the process of constitution and practical steps would be taken to protect rights of the working journalists. He said that there was need for capacity building of the Information Ministry and the PTV Academy would be revamped and utilized for that purpose.

He said that deserving ministry officials, who were deprived of their rights in the past, would be given their rights and the interests of Information Group would be protected at the highest level.

After taking oath at the President House, he reached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and assumed charge. On his arrival, the minister was received by Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior officers of the ministry. Later the secretary briefed the minister on the working of the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and other senior officials of ministry and its attached departments.