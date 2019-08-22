Information Ministry to guide youth in projecting country’s true image : Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said her ministry would provide orientation and guidance to the youth studying journalism to project the true image of the country.

She stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of a three-day Professional Training Workshop for 31 media students from the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad here.

Firdous said the country’s population consisted of 52 percent women, who were equally contributing to the national development of Pakistan.