Information Ministry finalized entertainment extravaganza to celebrate 70 years of independence

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Ministry of Information Broadcasting and

National Heritage in a meeting under the chair of Marriyum Aurangzeb Minister of State for IB&NH has finalized Entertainment Extravaganza scheduled at PTV, Radio Pakistan, PNCA and Lok Virsa to celebrate 70 Years of Independence.

Minister of State has directed the concerned authorities to constitute

an oversight committee comprising officials from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments charged with the responsibility to implement and further streamline required activities, to determine the mix of the content and enhancement of creativity in the programmes and events being held in connection with 70 years celebrations of Independence Day.

While chairing the 5th meeting of policy making committee for

celebrations of 70th years of independence, she said that Independence Day this year should be observed in a befitting manner and with the traditional national zeal and fervor.

Minister of state said that August 14, presented a rare occasion to

showcase and promote sense of national cohesion, harmony, unity and patriotism, adding that it should be celebrated and rejoiced with a sense of pride for being an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world.

She stressed the need to pay homage to those icons and heroes of freedom

movement who devoted their lives to emancipate the Muslims of Indian sub-continent from the clutches of British imperialism as well as Hindu domination.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed Pakistan Television Corporation to inject

more creativity and entertainment in their programmes, dramas and other items of news and current affairs. She said that revival of old glory of PTV was possible only through sheer hard work and brilliance. The MOS also congratulated PTV management and its team for organizing a landmark event to pay tribute to Pakistani cricket team which won the champions trophy at oval. She urged them to continue their efforts with the same spirit to make 70 years independence celebrations an epoch making event.

The meeting further reviewed the progress and implementation status on

the decisions of previous meetings.

The minister also commended the performance of Radio Pakistan for their

programmes and transmissions on March 23 and also appreciated their efforts regarding preparations for 70 years celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information

and Broadcasting.