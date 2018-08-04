Information Minister strongly condemns burning of schools at Chilas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Saturday strongly condemned the burning of schools at Chilas area of Diamer, Gilgit Baltistan and resolved that the government would bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a media talk he said, “On behalf of the prime minister, the federal government and cabinet, I strongly condemn the incidents of burning schools in Gilgit Baltistan.”

“Education is strongest weapon to change the whole world. Someone has rightly said that our mothers, sisters and daughters were bearing the burden of half of the world. Getting education is their right too, just like the men,” he remarked.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the minister said that the elements behind the crime would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He said the criminals would be punished under the law as a complete investigation would be carried out and facts would be shared in this regard.

Ali Zafar said the government would protect girls’ right to education at any cost and no one would be allowed to breach that.

He announced that the destroyed schools would be reconstructed by using the federal government’s funds.

He said the perpetrators of attack on schools were no doubt ignorant who did not know that it was a worship to learn and teach.

The federal as well as provincial governments would fulfill their responsibilities by not letting such criminals to drag the nation to darkness, he added.