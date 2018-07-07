Information minister pays glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information

and Broadcasting, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar here on Saturday visited

the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He on the occasion offered fateha and laid wreath at

the mausoleum and also inaugurated a waste water treatment plant on the

mausoleum premises.

On the occasion, the minister paying tribute to

Father of the Nation, said Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a

progressive and developed country which can be achieved through

good governance.

The caretaker government assigned with the task to govern the

country for an interim period, he said it will deliver with utmost sense

of responsibility as per will of the father of nation.