Information minister confident about peaceful, transparent polls

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting, Barrister Ali Zafar here on Saturday said interim set up in the country was well geared up to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) for holding general election 2018 peacefully and in transparent manners.
Talking to media persons, following the inauguration of a waste
water treatment plant on the premises of Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum,
he said as per constitution of the country the caretaker government
could in no manner prevail upon the ECP, but only assist it in
realizing the grave responsibility of fair, free and transparent
elections.
Reiterating that caretaker government at federal level was
committed to help get materialized the election process on July 25,
2018 with utmost impartiality, the minister said as per
Article 19-A of the constitution, citizens of the country were granted
the right of easy access to information.
This, he said was being duly ensured enabling citizens to discuss
and debate issues related to their rights vis a vis the manifestos and
commitments made by the candidates seeking their votes.
Barrister Ali Zafar urged the media to contribute towards
the cause with equal attention that voters were duly persuaded to
exercise their right to vote.
With regard to a question about time slot allotted on daily basis
to certain contenders on certain private channels and that this might be
in violation to ECP rules, the minister said there were media houses
with their respective sympathies and thus might be offering free beaming
hours to the candidates.
“Private channels are free to project or support any party or
candidate while government itself has no right to interfere,” he said.
PEMRA itself, he said was an independent body with its own code of
conduct and the government would support its implementation, he added.
To a query, the minister said provincial government could seek support or
assistance of the federal government that also if only the former
deemed fit otherwise federal government had no right to interfere in
matters related to arrangements for general election.
About the waste water plant inaugurated by him on the Mazar-e
Quaid e Azam’s premises, he said this was part of the ongoing efforts
related to water conservation.
Mentioning that the waste water treatment plant will be completed
by the end of current year or early next year, he said this would be
used to water the spacious lawns and plantation on the site as well as
the park next to the mausoleum.
Barrister Ali Zafar responding to volley of questions raised by
the media person said all arrangements were being fast finalized to hold polls
in time and in the most peaceful manner.