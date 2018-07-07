Information minister confident about peaceful, transparent polls

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting, Barrister Ali Zafar here on Saturday said interim set up in the country was well geared up to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) for holding general election 2018 peacefully and in transparent manners.

Talking to media persons, following the inauguration of a waste

water treatment plant on the premises of Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum,

he said as per constitution of the country the caretaker government

could in no manner prevail upon the ECP, but only assist it in

realizing the grave responsibility of fair, free and transparent

elections.

Reiterating that caretaker government at federal level was

committed to help get materialized the election process on July 25,

2018 with utmost impartiality, the minister said as per

Article 19-A of the constitution, citizens of the country were granted

the right of easy access to information.

This, he said was being duly ensured enabling citizens to discuss

and debate issues related to their rights vis a vis the manifestos and

commitments made by the candidates seeking their votes.

Barrister Ali Zafar urged the media to contribute towards

the cause with equal attention that voters were duly persuaded to

exercise their right to vote.

With regard to a question about time slot allotted on daily basis

to certain contenders on certain private channels and that this might be

in violation to ECP rules, the minister said there were media houses

with their respective sympathies and thus might be offering free beaming

hours to the candidates.

“Private channels are free to project or support any party or

candidate while government itself has no right to interfere,” he said.

PEMRA itself, he said was an independent body with its own code of

conduct and the government would support its implementation, he added.

To a query, the minister said provincial government could seek support or

assistance of the federal government that also if only the former

deemed fit otherwise federal government had no right to interfere in

matters related to arrangements for general election.

About the waste water plant inaugurated by him on the Mazar-e

Quaid e Azam’s premises, he said this was part of the ongoing efforts

related to water conservation.

Mentioning that the waste water treatment plant will be completed

by the end of current year or early next year, he said this would be

used to water the spacious lawns and plantation on the site as well as

the park next to the mausoleum.

Barrister Ali Zafar responding to volley of questions raised by

the media person said all arrangements were being fast finalized to hold polls

in time and in the most peaceful manner.