Information Minister condemns burning of schools at Chilas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Friday strongly condemned the burning of girls’ schools at Chilas, Gilgit Baltistan and said the government would bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

In a statement, the minister said those who were behind these incidents were against the education. They were believers of illiteracy and against the Islam, law and the right of our children for education.

He said the whole nation was united against these enemies of education.