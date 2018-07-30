Information Minister Ali Zafar lauds official media for comprehensive, balanced election coverage

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Syed Ali Zafar here on Monday lauded the official media for comprehensive and professional coverage of the general elections.

Speaking to senior officials of the Ministry of IB&NH and its attached departments, the Minister said that official media including Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) performed their constitutional and legal responsibilities with national spirit and they deserve congratulations for their appreciable performance.He said that official media gave balanced coverage to all political parties without any discrimination for which they deserve appreciation. He said that official media appreciably projected economic, social and cultural issues in independent and neutral manner.

Syed Ali Zafar expressed the confidence that the coming Government would make these institutions stronger and powerful. He said that historic general elections and third time democratic transfer of power were good omens for the country.