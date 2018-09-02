Info minister plants sapling in connection with ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has planted a sapling at PTV headquarters building in connection with the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign being observed on Sunday.

Talking to media, he said Pakistan is among the countries where forest areas have severely been destroyed. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started a Billion Tree Tsunami campaign and planted over one billion saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last five years. He said the PTI government has finalized a plan to plant 10 billion saplings in next five years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already inaugurated the campaign to plant 10 billion saplings in next five years. It is the clear vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant numerous saplings for improving the overall environment. No other politician talks about improving the environment.

The manifesto of PTI is also clear about environment, he said adding that a total of 1.5 million saplings were being planted across the country in one day’s ‘Plant For Pakistan’ campaign on Sunday. He said small cities, towns and other stake holders would also be taken on board to make tree plantation campaign a success. There would be a marked change in the environment of the country after completion of five year tenure of PTI government.

Earlier, the minister also prayed for progress, prosperity and development of the country immediately after planting the sapling.