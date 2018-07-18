Info Minister chairs meeting to finalize arrangements for elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to finalize arrangements for dissemination of information and projection of general election 2018.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan and senior officials of the federal government.

The meeting was also attended through video conferencing link by Information Secretaries, Home Secretaries and Director General Public Relations of the provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. While, Balochistan Chief Secretary was contacted via telephone.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Secretary Ministry of Interior informed the participants that the government is taking all necessary measures for holding free, fair, peaceful and timely elections.

Assuring all out support to provincial governments, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Federal Secretary Information Broadcasting, urged the participants that provincial and federal governments should work together to create awareness among the general public about the election process. Federal, provincial governments along with ECP should work in sync, he emphasized.

Syed Ali Zafar directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to facilitate the provincial governments for projecting the activities/ arrangements of Election Commission of Pakistan. In this connection State owned media has been directed to extend all out support.

It was decided that a focal person would be appointed by each provincial governments who would liaise with the Principal Information Officer and hold briefings for the media as and when required.

It was also decided that Press Information Department headquarters, its regional offices and provincial information departments will work together for effective media coordination and projection.