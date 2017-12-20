Industrialization gains momentum in Pakistan: PM

FAISALABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that industrialization had gained

momentum in the country as the government had successfully reined in the most ticklish problem of energy shortage.

Addressing the members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) soon after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of car assembly plant of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd in M-3 Industrial city near here, he said the government had fulfilled its commitment to overcome electricity and gas shortage and now its focus was to cut the cost of doing business, particularly for the industrial sector.

Underlining the importance of industrialization, he said that private sector had to play its role for the establishment

of new industrial units as government had ensured continuous supply of gas and electricity.

“We are now concentrating to make energy affordable for

industry” he said adding its cost had been increased due to ill-conceived policies of previous governments.

He said the government would facilitate the private sector by providing them best possible infrastructure in the shape of state-of-the-art industrial estates, motorways, etc.