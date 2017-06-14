ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah
Ismail Wednesday said that industrial zones, power plants and road infrastructure in the country would help increase
growth rate.
“The government will achieve 6 percent GDP target in the
next fiscal year, ” he said while talking to PTV.
Industrial zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), several power plants and road infrastructure initiated by
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government will increase the growth
rate set for the next fiscal year, he said.
The Chairman BOI said that several power projects, road
networks, and gas plants besides other development works would
increase the economy of the country.
He said that federal government will provide 2400 billion
rupees to provinces to utilize the amount for uplift of their
respective areas.
To a question about incentives to foreign investors under
CPEC, he said that local investors will also have similar benefits
to boost exports.
He said that several power plants, road infrastructure and
gas plants would be completed in near future following the vision
of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Industrial zones, power plants, CPEC to help increase growth rate :Miftah
ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah