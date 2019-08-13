Industrial sector can play effective role to mitigate climate calamities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday termed it a step in the right direction that would prove to be a big success to mitigate environmental challenge through plantation to make Pakistan safe from climate calamities.

Talking to a delegation of 7th semester of “Advance Reporting” students of the Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Punjab University said FIEDMC in fully poised to take all concrete and result-oriented steps to spread awareness in order to protect the environment besides making the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations as excessive pollution shortens life expectancy by 11 years on average.