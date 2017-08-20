Industrial areas to have due attention in Karachi package: Governor

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has
assured the business community that attention would be paid on
the uplift of industrial areas under the Karachi Development
Package.
Talking to the president of the Pakistan Federation of
Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail,
at the Governor House here on Sunday, he said the government
is now focusing on economic stability, after improvement in
law and order situation in the metropolis.
He said the federal government’s effective economic policies
are spurring business activities, and resultantly creating job
opportunities and helping in poverty alleviation.
The Governor assured government’s every possible assistance
to investors to ensure that the country makes headway.
Zubair said that the economic policies of the government have
produced positive results enhancing the confidence of businessmen, especially foreign
investors.
He stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has
further enhanced the significance of the country in the eyes of
foreign investors.
The Governor pointed out that the province of Sindh would benefit
more from the CPEC. Work is continuing in collaboration with the
federal government for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure, especially in the
industrial areas.
Zubair also highlighted the important role of the bodies like the
FPCCI and assured the resolution of its problems on a priority basis.
The Governor said he would approach the ministries concerned
and also request the Prime Minister for the same so that the pace
of economic activities could be accelerated further.
The FPCCI chief said that it augurs well that the federal government
is paying attention towards infrastructure development.
The setting up of new industries would also help generate more
employment opportunities, he added.
