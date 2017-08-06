Indus Water Treaty, imperative to ensure peace in region: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Aug 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif on Sunday called for honouring Indus Water Treaty (IWT)

in order to ensure regional peace.

He warned that any misadventure would eventually create

unrest in the region.

Talking to the media, he said that Pakistan was a

peace-loving country and wanted cordial relations with

regional countries on equal basis.

He said Pakistan was showing flexibility just for the

cause of peace in the region.

It should not be construed as weakness, he said and

added that Pakistan was fully capable to defend its

geographical boundaries.

He pointed out that India had been resorting to

violations of Line of Control ceasefire agreement.