SIALKOT, Aug 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif on Sunday called for honouring Indus Water Treaty (IWT)
in order to ensure regional peace.
He warned that any misadventure would eventually create
unrest in the region.
Talking to the media, he said that Pakistan was a
peace-loving country and wanted cordial relations with
regional countries on equal basis.
He said Pakistan was showing flexibility just for the
cause of peace in the region.
It should not be construed as weakness, he said and
added that Pakistan was fully capable to defend its
geographical boundaries.
He pointed out that India had been resorting to
violations of Line of Control ceasefire agreement.
Indus Water Treaty, imperative to ensure peace in region: Kh Asif
