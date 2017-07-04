Indus Cascade studies termed major leap to tap hydel resources

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday termed the feasibility on Indus River cascade a major leap towards tapping indigenous hydel resources.

He said it was a big achievement which not only will help cater for

power requirements of the country but also provide life line to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the long run.

The minister expressed these views at a meeting with Chinese

delegation led by Administrator National Energy Administration (NEA) Nur Bekri in a delegation level talks at the Ministry of Water and Power, press release of the ministry said.

While underscoring the importance of tapping hydel potential of

Pakistan he said that the Chinese expertise in the development of hydel projects can be best utilized by developing mega hydel projects on Indus River.

He said that during last visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

the conversion of study into a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for chalking out ways and means to finance and build these projects is a welcome step.

The Minister said that exemplary close contact between the Ministry of

Water and Power and NEA are paying its dividends in the shape of development of energy projects with smooth and reasonable pace.

He said that even now when the high powered delegation of NEA is

visiting Pakistan, high officials of the Ministry are in China to continue the close liaison.

The minister earlier welcoming the delegation said that the relations

between Pakistan and China has reached to new dimensions.

He said that the relations between the two countries are further

fostering with each passing day. The tremendous success of CPEC is the indication that the relations have reached to new heights.

He especially appreciated the close cooperation in the field of energy

between the two countries.

Khawaja Asif suggested during the meeting to keep continue with expert level committee at different level to remains constantly in touch during all phases of projects completion so that all other pre-requisites for power projects are synchronized.

Nur Bekri thanked Pakistan for according warm welcome to his

delegation.

He termed the two countries best neighbors, best friends and best

brothers.

He said that the decision to take off CPEC was right decision at right

time by both counties since it is bearing fruits as per the expectations.

He made mention of the Ministry of Water and Power and its various

entities for facilitating the Chinese investors in different phases of

setting up of their projects.

The Administrator NEA termed the meeting on Diamer Basha Dam as

successful and expressed the hope that the process will continue and both countries will further share their relevant data to proceed further in the case.

He termed the coordination between Ministry of Water and Power and

NEA as exemplary.

The Chinese delegation presented model of newly build first ever CPEC

project, Sahiwal Coal Power plant to the Minister for Water and Power.