Indu Mitha to perform at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) in collaboration with United States Education Foundation

would organize a special show called “hazaron khwahishein aisi” (a

thousands yearnings) on Friday.

Renowned artist Indu Mitha will perform in the show to

entertain the audience.

Artists Dr. Fariyal Amal Aslam, Iftikhar Masih, Nadya Javed,

Amna Mawaz, Zahra Khalid, Nasir Masih, Sohail Hussain, Sahira Kazmi,

Sehrish Aslam, Sumbal Arshad, Javed Waris, Fozia Malik, Nazish

Farooq, Fayyaz Khan, Amer Younis, Nayab Zahra and Faheem Khan also

perform in the classical dance show.

Indu Mitha has choreographed more than seventy dances, (both

solo and ensemble). To these she adds a repertoire of yet more items

that have been passed down by tradition.

Her professional career now spans over three decades. ms.

mitha had produced the accompanying music for each dance

and designs the costumes as well.

She also gives lecture/demonstrations and workshops at

educational institutions, to the general public and works with

actors and community activists.