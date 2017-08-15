Indonesian badminton team eyes top position in SEA Games

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (APP/Xinhua): Badminton players from Indonesia have set a target of first position in the 29th SEA Games in Malaysia this month, manager of Indonesian team Susi Susanti said on Tuesday.

The manager disclosed that a three-gold medal target has been set to be secured from the regional sport event.

“The most important is that the target of 3 gold medals can be

achieved. Everybody want to place the first position and so do we,” she was quoted by the website of the country’s badminton association.

Susanti, who is also head of sport development of the Indonesian

badminton association, revealed that the three medals were expected to be secured from men’s events of singles, doubles and team group.

The SEA Games is scheduled to be held from August 19 to 31 in Kuala

Lumpur of Malaysia.

Indonesia led the sport at the 28th SEA Games in Singapore in 2015 by

collecting three gold medals.

However, the strength of Indonesia’s badminton team is divided into the 29th SEA Games and the Badminton World Championships in Glasgow of Scotland as Indonesia has also sent shutlers to the world tournament, which will be held from August 21 to 27.