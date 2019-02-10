Indiscriminate accountability process continues in country: Sarwar

MULTAN, Feb 10 (APP)::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said an across the board and indiscriminate accountability process was continuing in the country.

It was evident from the arrest of Punjab’s Senior Minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau, who had even resigned from his office to face allegations, he said talking to media-persons after inaugurating a water filtration plant installed by “Sarwar Foundation” here at the district jail.

Whenever he was called, Aleem Khan had presented himself before NAB, the governor added.