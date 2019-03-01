Indigenous LPG price increased by Rs 95 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 95.02 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1522.65, which was available for Rs 1,427.63 in the last month.

While, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs129,038.24 for the month of February. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 120,986.38 during the previous month.