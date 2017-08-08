India’s reaction over possible military operation in Doklam reflects lack of self-confidence: expert

BEIJING, Aug 8 (APP): A Chinese scholar’s remarks about
possible small-scale military operation to expel Indian troops
in China’s Doklam region have caused a stir among Indian media
over the weekend. Experts say India’s reaction over the remarks
reflects the country’s lack of self-confidence.
Last week, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute
of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social
Sciences, told the Global Times: “If India refuses to withdraw,
China may conduct a small-scale military operation within
two weeks.”
Hu’s statement quickly became headlines in Indian media.
Different from previous rhetoric, Indian media included a
government statement that stressed dialogue is the only
way to resolve the conflict.
On Aug. 5, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed
hope that the two countries will find a solution through
dialogue but did not make clear what he was referring to.
Two days before Modi’s statement, Indian External Affairs
Minister Sushma Swaraj was quoted by The Tribune as saying
diplomatic channels are the only way to resolve the standoff
with China and China has been contributing to India’s growing
economic might.
India’s speculation of China’s possible military operation
in Doklam and Indian government’s statements over the standoff
all indicate the country’s guilty conscience, Hu pointed out.
Meghnad Desai, an India-born UK economist and commentator
on South Asian affairs, predicted that the standoff could soon
spiral into an all-out war involving the US, which he said,
would support India. He also said India cannot stand up to
China without American help and support. Likewise, America
cannot stand up to China without Indian help.
Being too nervous about a scholar’s comments about a
possible military operation and counting on the speculated
‘aid’ from the U.S. reflect India’s lack of self-confidence,
said Long Xingchun, director of the Center of India Studies
at China West Normal University, in an interview with the
Global Times.
Over the last two weeks, the Indian side has been trying
to play down the incident with the aim of finding a buffer
zone and a way to save face, because India has been unable
to find any suitable argument to defend its stance, Long
noted.
Meanwhile, as the standoff continues, the Indian government
is under pressure from both home and abroad. Though India
suggests dialogue is the only way to resolve conflict, China
has made it very clear that the premise for dialogue is
the Indian troop’s withdrawal from the Chinese territory
unconditionally, Hu pointed out.
