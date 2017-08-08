India’s reaction over possible military operation in Doklam reflects lack of self-confidence: expert

BEIJING, Aug 8 (APP): A Chinese scholar’s remarks about

possible small-scale military operation to expel Indian troops

in China’s Doklam region have caused a stir among Indian media

over the weekend. Experts say India’s reaction over the remarks

reflects the country’s lack of self-confidence.

Last week, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute

of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social

Sciences, told the Global Times: “If India refuses to withdraw,

China may conduct a small-scale military operation within

two weeks.”

Hu’s statement quickly became headlines in Indian media.

Different from previous rhetoric, Indian media included a

government statement that stressed dialogue is the only

way to resolve the conflict.

On Aug. 5, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed

hope that the two countries will find a solution through

dialogue but did not make clear what he was referring to.

Two days before Modi’s statement, Indian External Affairs

Minister Sushma Swaraj was quoted by The Tribune as saying

diplomatic channels are the only way to resolve the standoff

with China and China has been contributing to India’s growing

economic might.

India’s speculation of China’s possible military operation

in Doklam and Indian government’s statements over the standoff

all indicate the country’s guilty conscience, Hu pointed out.

Meghnad Desai, an India-born UK economist and commentator

on South Asian affairs, predicted that the standoff could soon

spiral into an all-out war involving the US, which he said,

would support India. He also said India cannot stand up to

China without American help and support. Likewise, America

cannot stand up to China without Indian help.

Being too nervous about a scholar’s comments about a

possible military operation and counting on the speculated

‘aid’ from the U.S. reflect India’s lack of self-confidence,

said Long Xingchun, director of the Center of India Studies

at China West Normal University, in an interview with the

Global Times.

Over the last two weeks, the Indian side has been trying

to play down the incident with the aim of finding a buffer

zone and a way to save face, because India has been unable

to find any suitable argument to defend its stance, Long

noted.

Meanwhile, as the standoff continues, the Indian government

is under pressure from both home and abroad. Though India

suggests dialogue is the only way to resolve conflict, China

has made it very clear that the premise for dialogue is

the Indian troop’s withdrawal from the Chinese territory

unconditionally, Hu pointed out.