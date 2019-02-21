India’s persisting threats to Pakistan destabilizing fraught situation: Maleeha

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that the irresponsible conduct of Indian leadership was destabilizing an already fraught situation between India and Pakistan following last week’s Pulwama incident in occupied Kashmir.

“We see an escalation in the rhetoric from the Indian side, a spate of threatening statements by Indian leaders… The situation is very fraught,” she said in an interview with Al-Jazeera television.

“What we have is a situation which can turn into a very grave security threat not only to our region but also to international peace and security,” the Pakistani envoy added.