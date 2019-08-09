India’s move on Kashmir to have disastrous consequences: Global Times

BEIJING, Aug 9 (APP)::The Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir could have disastrous consequences for Occupied Kashmir’s economy.

Kashmir is one of the poorest and most volatile regions in South Asia. Geopolitical instability has long been a big barrier to economic development in the region and its peripheral areas, which are still predominantly dependent on agriculture. The region is in urgent need of measures to alleviate poverty and promote economic growth, instead of an escalation of political conflict, according to an article published by Global Times on Friday.