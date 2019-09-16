India’s most expensive Bollywood flick flops in China

BEIJING, Sep 16 (APP):Another Bollywood blockbuster hopeful has met with a disastrous end in China. “2.0,” dubbed as the most expensive Indian movie to date with a reported budget of US$82 million, is running to near-empty 11,000 cinema halls.

Starring Indian superstars like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the sci-fi fantasy thriller has managed to earn a little more than two million U.S. dollars on the Chinese mainland since its release on September 6.

Considering its poor box-office performance, the movie is soon expected to be pulled out of theaters, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Monday.