India’s military blockade on Kashmir must end: US congresswoman

NEW YORK, Oct 01 (APP):US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has voiced solidarity with people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ongoing “blockade must end”.

“We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all – including the most vulnerable,” she said in a Twitter post.

Stressing that reports of violence and torture are “extremely concerning,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the “blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end”.

She also shared a video posted by a user, in which she can be seen participating in a “solidarity march” on Kashmir and scribbling a message on a huge coloured chart board.

“Our entire community’s prayers and support are with the families of Kashmir, as we work to establish peace and justice there and throughout the world,” the congresswoman had written on the chart board.