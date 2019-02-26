India’s LoC violation not acceptable : Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Tuesday said the violation of Line of Control (LoC) by India was not acceptable at any cost.

Reacting on Indian fighter aircraft’s incursion into Pakistan’s airspace, the minister said in a statement that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the nation were ever-ready to defend every inch of the motherland.

He reiterated that India would not be allowed to succeed in its cowardly acts and nefarious designs, adding the nation was ready to pay any cost to defend its sovereignty.