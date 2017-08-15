India’s Independence Day observed as black day in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The India’s Independence Day was observed as

black day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday where public meetings and protest rallies were held in almost all cities and towns.

The main function of the day was a public rally held in Muzaffarabad,

the capital of AJK, led by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and participated by members of legislative Assembly, leaders of different political parties and general public at large.

The rally started from central Press Club and ended at the office of

United Nations Military observers in Domel. The participants of the rally were chanting slogans against India’s forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and atrocities in the valley.

The participant of the rally handed over a memorandum to UN observer to

Secretary General of the organization in Muzaffarabad demanding implementation of its’ resolution regarding Kashmir passed in 1948.

The memo also demanded of the Secretary General UN to take serious

cognizance of grass human rights’ violations and atrocities by Indian forces in the valley and sending a special fact finding mission in the valley to assess the situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while addressing the

rally, said the Indian was trying to remove special status of Jammu and Kashmir in its constitution which he said was against international laws and UN resolutions.

He said such efforts would be foiled by Kashmiri leadership and he would

convince foreign affairs Ministry to take up the issue in United Nation’s Security Council.

Haider said people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted Indian rule in

Kashmir and nor they would in future.

He said Kashmiri people had made remarkable sacrifices for just right to

self determination and they would never bow before Indian Military atrocities.

Public rallies were also organized in other cities and towns of Azad

Kashmir including Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot, Plandri, Bagh and Haveeli and condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.