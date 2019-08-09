India’s illegal action on Kashmir cannot change facts on ground: Maleeha

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (APP):Pakistan will stand by the Kashmiri people with it’s active diplomatic and political support as they resist India’s “illegal annexation” of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir, ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said.

“The Kashmiris are not alone and we, and I, here at the UN, am going to be the voice of the Kashmiris,” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

Responding to a question, she said that Pakistan was keeping all political and diplomatic options open as it vigorously campaigns against the revocation by India of occupied Kashmir’s special status, but made it clear that Islamabad was not looking for a conflict with India.

In this regard, Ambassador Lodhi urged the international community to compel India to stop its escalation, both inside occupied Kashmir and on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, pointing out that Indian troops had recently used cluster ammunition, not Pakistan, leading to heightened tensions.

“We do not wish to see any conflict in our region,” the Pakistani envoy added.