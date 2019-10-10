India’s huge military budget may trigger arms race with Pakistan: Chinese Military Observer

BEIJING, Oct 10 (APP):While commenting on Indian government’s plan to spend US$ 130 on buying military equipment, a Chinese military observer has said that such a large military budget is very likely to trigger an arms race between India and Pakistan.

“By publicly announcing such a massive military expansion plan, India will indeed bring uncertainties to the area and such a large military budget is very likely to trigger an arms race between India and Pakistan that is already in a subtle situation now,” Song Xiaojun wrote in his article published by China’s prestigious military journal “China Military”.