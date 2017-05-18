India’s face stood exposed to the world: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Kulbhushan Jadhav episode has exposed the real face of India to the world for its
involvement in terrorism, terror financing, subversion and
spying activities in a sovereign state of Pakistan.
Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said this while talking to PTV here on Thursday. He said Kulbhushan Jadhav has twice made the confessions for his crimes against the humanity. It is one of the landmark cases of the state terrorism, he added.
The spokesperson said that the International Court of Justice
(ICJ) has given a revised declaration for Pakistan under the
Article 36-2, which is stronger than the declaration of 1960. He
said the revised declaration was added new clauses which
excludes Pakistan from the ICJ jurisdiction in all those matters
which are related to Pakistan’s national security.
Nafees Zakarai said that in three such cases, measures were indicated to prevent the executions which are based on the article 36 of Vienna Convention on Counselor relations.
He said one of
those cases was Faravahar versus USA, April 9, 1998, on
which provisional measures were indicated. The second case
related to Germany versus USA and the decision of which was given on March 3, 1999. The third case related to Mexico versus the United States, he added.
