ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that India’s dream to isolate Pakistan diplomatically would never materialize.
Speaking at a seminar about situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that India had already failed in its desire to isolate Pakistan and it would fail again.
India’s dream to isolate Pakistan can never materialize: Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that India’s dream to isolate Pakistan diplomatically would never materialize.