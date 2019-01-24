India’s childish counter-invite on Kartarpur draft to be given ‘mature’ response: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Terming India’s counter-invitation to Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor as ‘childish’ instead of accepting its offer to finalize negotiations for the planned opening, Foreign Office Thursday said the step would be reciprocated with a mature response.

“I can assure that our reply to India’s childish invitation will be mature and well-considered,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said in response to a question about the fate of negotiations on Kartarpur Corridor.