India’s attempts to change IOK’s demographics unacceptable: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday reiterating Pakistan’s unflinching support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle to self-determination, said that India’s regressive decision to alter the special status of Kashmir as a disputed territory and its attempt to tamper with IOK’s demographics was unacceptable.

Addressing a flag hoisting and Kashmir Solidarity day ceremony held at the Convention center here on 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan, the president said “Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged disputed territory on the agenda of Security Council. India cannot unilaterally change the status of Kashmir as a disputed territory, nor does it have any right to alter the demographics of IOK.”