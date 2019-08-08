Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: Imran

Shafek Koreshe

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said India’s move to end special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not interest-driven, but was based on an ideology of “Hindu racism and Hindu supremacy”.

Talking to senior journalists here at the PM Office, Imran Khan said India’s measures towards ethnic cleansing reminded one of Hitler’s Nazism.

He said the move by India was triggered following the offer of mediation by US President Donald Trump in his meeting at the White House.

He said the ongoing indigenous movement in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the result of years of oppression and failure of the Indian government to win the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir.