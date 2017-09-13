Indian unprovoked firing: Innocent citizen embraces shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13 (APP): An innocent citizen, Muhammad Zahoor of

village Dewra embraced “shahadat” due to Indian unprovoked firing along the working boundary in Phuklian sector on Wednesday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued here,

the Indian troops committed ceasefire violation and initiated unprovoked firing, using mortars and automatics to target innocent civil population along the working boundary.

Pakistan Rangers’ troops responded effectively and targeted Indian

posts, firing on the civil population.