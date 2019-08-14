Indian tyranny in IoK reinforces Two-Nation Theory: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Indian tyranny and recent events in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) have reinforced the Two-Nation Theory envisioned by our forefathers.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Independence Day of Pakistan, said though it was a day to rejoice and celebrate, “we feel saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in the IoK being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism.

“The tyranny unleashed against innocent civilians has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity, and has endangered the peace of the region,” he added.

He reassured the Kashmiri people that the Pakistani nation stood by them and the country would continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

The prime minister extended his heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, and said the day reminded the objectives that led to creation of an independent Muslim state.