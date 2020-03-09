Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), on Monday martyred a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district.

The youth was killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, Indian forces blocked all entry and exit points of the area and conducted house-to-house search. The movement of the people was restricted.

The operation continued till last reports came in.