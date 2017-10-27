Indian troops continue to violate human rights in IOK

RAWALPINDI, Oct 27 (APP):Indian troops violating human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), said Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq and Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria here on Friday.

Addressing the participants at a seminar organized on Black Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, AJK chapter, they said Muslims of IOK are facing difficulties even while observing their religious obligations.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said, under a conspiracy, the Muslim majority area of Kashmir was occupied by India.

He said, Black Day is observed on Oct 27 across the Line of Control and in Pakistan to express

solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He urged the international community to play a positive

role in giving Kashmiris their right of self-determination.

Nafees Zakria said, despite the widespread human rights violations in

occupied Kashmir, it is unfortunate that the

international community remained indifferent to resolve Kashmir issue. Thousands

of innocent people have been brutally martyred which is blatant violation of

human rights, he said.

Zakria said, under a conspiracy, India forcibly

occupied Kashmir on Oct 27, 1947.

He said, Pakistan has been raising

human rights violations in IOK at all international forums. Indian forces

trying their best to suppress the Kashmiris in IOK, he added.

The spokesman said, Indian Forces have been committing

atrocities on Kashmiris since 1947.

Zakria said, Indian Forces were writing a new history

of brutalities for the last one year. Indian troops are using pellets guns in the

occupied valley.

It is high time to highlight Kashmir issue at

all world forums, he said adding, Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri

brethren.