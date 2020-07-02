Indian troops committing worst HR violations in IoJ&K: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday said that the world must stop Indian brutalities as the atrocities of the occupying forces are increasing day by day in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Condemning the recent killing of a civilian in front of his 3-year-old grandson by the Indian forces in the Sopore area of IoJ&K, he said, the heart-wrenching photo of a toddler crying on the chest of his dead grandfather speaks volumes about India’s fascism and its racial undercurrents.

He added that the picture of the toddler looking shell-shocked on the blood-soaked corpse of his dead grandfather was sufficient enough to stir the world’s conscience.