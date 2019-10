ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Continuing its crackdown operations, Indian police have arrested four more persons including a Hurriyat leader and religious scholar in Kishtwar and Doda districts in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Serice, Indian police during house-to-house searches arrested Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Noor Muhammad Malik alias Fayaz Malik, religious scholar and local Imam Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, a government teacher Farooq Ahmed Butt and a youth Masood Ahmed.