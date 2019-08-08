Indian ploy to change status of Kashmir intensifies clash of progressive & fanatic ideologies : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Indian ploy to change status of Occupied Kashmir has intensified the clash between two ideologies.

Talking to media persons at a reception she hosted for Information Ministry

beat reporters, she said that on the one hand was ideology of enlightened moderate and progressive ideology while on the other hand was hard-line, terrorist, fanatic and anti-Muslim ideology of Narendra Modi.

She said that it was Pakistan’s responsibility to effectively advocate the cause

of Kashmir at all international forums without making any compromise on the issue.

She said that in this situation, media had to play crucial role in highlighting Pakistan’s narrative which was based on the solution of Kashmir on the basis

of UN Resolutions.