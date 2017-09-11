Indian players in World XI would have given good message: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): : Flamboyant all rounder and former

T20 skipper Shahid Afridi said on Monday that inclusion of Indian

players in the World XI team for Independence Cup would have given

a good message to the world and sports can resolve disputes.

In an interview with BBC, Afridi said that the visit of

World XI players for Independence Cup is an important development

for the return of international cricket to Pakistan; he gave the

credit to Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and his team

for their efforts to being international cricket back in the

country.

He added that the people of Pakistan love cricket and they

want to see international cricketers playing in front of them.The

former skipper said that the cricket grounds in the country were

not being utilized properly from last eight years.