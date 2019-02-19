Indian order for Pakistanis to leave Rajasthan is condemnable: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday said the Indian peremptory order for visiting Pakistanis to leave Rajasthan in 48 hours was a condemnable reflection of their jingoism and hate-mongering and also exposed sham façade of Indian hospitality and tourism friendliness.

“Indian peremptory order for visiting Pakistanis to leave Rajasthan in 48 hrs and prohibiting hotels from accommodating them is a condemnable reflection of Indian jingoism and hate mongering spurred on by election histrionics. It also exposes sham façade of Indian hospitality and its tourism friendliness,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal said in a Tweet posted on his twitter handle.

“We expect India to comply with inter-state norms & ensure absolute safety and security of all Pakistanis there,” the Spokesman added.