Indian operation continue in IOK: Mishaal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Mishaal Malik , wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik while uncovering the brutal face of Indian government said on Friday that 47th day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir caused the severe food shortage that even animals began to starve.

In a talk to a private news channel, she said the hostages have ran out of basic food items including water, Indian army held raids in dark, dragged the starving people to its torture cell and treated them brutally to horrify others as well.