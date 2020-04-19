Indian Muslims is being targeted to divert backlash of Modi’s COVID-19 policy says PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that Narendra Modi’s government was violently targeting the Indian Muslims deliberately to divert the backlash of its policy on COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the Modi government’s policy on coronavirus had left thousands stranded and hungry.

“The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany,” he remarked.

He said that this was yet another proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government.

