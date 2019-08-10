Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to backfire on its own interest: Chinese experts

BEIJING, Aug 10 (APP):India’s decision to scrap the special status of Indian held Kashmir increased regional instability and would surely backfire on India’s interest in the end, Chinese experts said urging India to peacefully resolve its conflict with Pakistan.

The escalating tensions in Kashmir would pose a severe challenge to India’s and the whole region’s security, Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies told the Global Times.

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, warned that India’s move could invite a possible war between the two countries.

This move also caused concern over the possible oppression in the predominantly Muslim territory, and would invite criticism from the Muslim world, Hu said.