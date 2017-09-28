Indian media twisting facts

ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the conclusive confessions made by Commander Kulbushan Jhadev validated Indian state sponsored terrorism and terror financing against Pakistan.

In response to a media query regarding Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s comments at the Asia Society in New York, the spokesperson of the foreign office said while referring to anti-Pakistan Indian activities in Afghanistan such as the launch of terrorist attacks in Pakistan with the help of the terrorists outfits based in Afghanistan namely; TTP, JuA, LeJ, etc., the foreign minister mentioned Kulbushan Jhadev, a serving Indian Naval Officer working for Indian intelligence agency RAW.

The spokesperson underlined that a section of Indian media was again twisting the foreign minister’s comments to spread falsehood.